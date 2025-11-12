Kamaru Usman expects bittersweet feeling if Islam Makhachev beats Jack Della Maddalena

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has admitted that it would be a bittersweet feeling if Islam Makhachev is able to get his 16th straight win at UFC 322, surpassing his record of 15 and equalling the record set by Anderson Silva.

For many years, Kamaru Usman was viewed as one of the best fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He managed to put together an incredible 15-fight win streak in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and he was the reigning UFC welterweight champion. Unfortunately for him, that all came crashing down when he was viciously knocked out via head kick by Leon Edwards.

After two more defeats, Kamaru Usman got back on the winning trail by defeating Joaquin Buckley earlier this year. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev was busy building his legacy, and he is also now at 15 straight wins – which he hopes to make 16, which would equal Anderson Silva’s record, by beating Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 322.

In a recent interview, Kamaru Usman spoke candidly about how he’s feeling heading into that bout, and also about the possibility of him receiving a title shot against Islam if he wins.

Kamaru Usman’s thoughts on if Islam Makhachev wins at UFC 322

“It’s difficult, especially when you guys start talking about this and putting it in our heads and asking us about it,” Usman told MMA Junkie. “I feel like that’s all I was asked going into that fight, ‘How difficult is this? You’re going to tie this record.’ It’s like, ‘OK, I wasn’t thinking about it before, but now I’m thinking about it.’

“It’s difficult, and it’s impressive. To go in there and win, and it’s not easy to win a fight, especially in the UFC. To go in there and win 15 in a row is already impressive, but 16 and tie the record? That’s extremely impressive.”

“Obviously I’m kind of in a bittersweet position here because if he wins he ties it, and he’s one up above me,” Usman said. “But if he doesn’t win the fight, then that potential matchup of himself and myself, it seems to kind of shy away. It’s a tough one. It’s a great position to be in for Islam.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie