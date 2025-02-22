Terence Crawford Nearly Throws Punches at R&B Star Trey Songz but 50 Cent Saved the Day

World champion boxer ‘Bud’ Terence Crawford recently disclosed a tense encounter with R&B star Trey Songz that nearly escalated into a physical altercation. The incident Crawford described as involving the artist’s “audacious” behavior, occurred in a public setting but ultimately did not lead to violence.

Terence Crawford vs. Trey Songz

Terence Crawford, known for his calm demeanor, recounted that the situation tested his patience. He recently shared details about a heated encounter with R&B star Trey Songz during a celebrity basketball event hosted by rapper 50 Cent. The altercation began when Trey Songz challenged Crawford to a $100 jump-shooting contest. After Crawford made his shot and Songz missed, tensions flared when the singer refused to pay up and began antagonizing the boxing champion.

50 Cent?

Crawford recalled being taken aback by Songz’s audacious behavior, even questioning if the singer was under the influence. As the situation escalated, 50 Cent intervened to defuse the conflict, preventing what could have been a physical altercation. Terence Crawford humorously recounted warning Songz to “go over there and start singing to somebody.”

Terence Crawford talks about the time he was about to BEAT UP TREY SONGZ 😳



🎥 @cigartalkpod #Boxing pic.twitter.com/1vmtrGoC5x — Pound4Pound (@Pound4our4Pound) February 17, 2025

This story comes as Crawford continues to prepare for a potential super-fight against Mexican boxing icon Canelo Álvarez later this year. The bout, tentatively scheduled for September, would see two of boxing’s pound-for-pound greats face off in what is expected to be one of the sport’s biggest events.

‘Bud’ Terence Crawford is an undefeated American professional boxer widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of his generation. A three-division world champion, Crawford has held multiple titles across lightweight, junior welterweight, and welterweight divisions, including becoming the first male boxer to simultaneously hold all four major world titles (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) in two different weight classes.

Known for his exceptional fight IQ, versatility in switching stances, and knockout power, Crawford boasts a pristine 41-0 record with 31 wins by knockout. His career highlights include becoming the undisputed junior welterweight champion in 2017 and achieving undisputed status in the welterweight division by defeating Errol Spence Jr. in 2023.