Report – Canelo Alvarez agrees deal to fight Terence Crawford in HUGE title clash in Las Vegas

According to reports this evening, a deal has been agreed between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford for a massive title fight later this year at a venue in Las Vegas, with the duo expected to make good on their recent links to a monumental super clash in 2025.

As per a report from The Ring Magazine, a verbal agreement has been reached for Mexican super middleweight kingpin, Canelo to make his return to the ring later this year — in a spectacular title affair with unbeaten light middleweight and welterweight gold holder, Crawford for a clash in Vegas — on a date yet to be determined.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford strike verbal agreement to fight in Vegas

“Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford now has an agreement in place for a September mega fight on a Riyadh Season card in Las Vegas, The Ring has learned,” The outlet posted on it’s X account.

‼️ Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford now has an agreement in place for a September mega fight on a Riyadh Season card in Las Vegas, The Ring has learned. pic.twitter.com/8LTvZYAniT — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 3, 2025

In the midst of a stunning five-fight winning run since his light heavyweight title fight loss to Dmitry Bivol back in 2022, most recently turning in a unanimous decision win over Edgar Berlanga to defend his middleweight crowns last September in ‘Sin City’.

The victory marked another win on the road for Guadalajara favorite, Canelo, who had previously racked up consecutive victories over the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Jermell Charlo, and compatriot, Jaime Munguia.

As for Crawford, the unbeaten Nebraska puncher most recently added light middleweight spoils to his welterweight trophy cabinet, with a decision win over Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles over the course of 12 rounds back in August.

Amid his recent run of welterweight title fight wins, Crawford has beaten the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Amir Khan, Jose Benavidez Jr., Jeff Horn, and Julius Indongo to name a few.