Fighters Reaction To Jiří Procházka’s Comeback KO At UFC 320

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka embraced the chaos last night at UFC 320, earning a stunning knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr. in what might go down as the Round of the Year for 2025. The stats show that Khalil picked the former champion apart in the first two rounds of their title eliminator bout, outstriking Jiří 15 to 12 in round one and 24 to 12 in round two. But Jiří turned the tide in the third, landing 47 significant strikes to Khalil’s 27 — devastating punches that just kept coming.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic reacts to his knockout of Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Visibly frustrated in round one, Jiří’s right knee appeared to be giving him issues, though this has not been confirmed. He gave no indication of a possible injury during post-fight interviews. Speaking to the press after the fight, Jiří revealed that he knew he would need a finish to win in the third round.

“His technique and attitude was waiting for my attack. Good defense and go back, so I changed it in the third,” Jiří said.

In an rare move, the UFC released the knockout immediately online. Fighters have since reacted to the spectacular finish.

Jiří Procházka Delivers Chaos and Drama in Comeback Knockout Win

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (R-L) Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic strikes Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC great Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson posted his reaction on his YouTube channel, screaming “Fuck! Oh my gosh!” repeatedly as he watched the knockout unfold. Many current UFC fighters, as well as veterans, have shared their thoughts on Jiří Procházka’s performance. This includes fighters like Michael Chandler and “The Immortal” Matt Brown.

Their reactions quickly spread across social media. Posts on X captured the immediate shock and admiration from the MMA community, while video clips of live reactions added even more excitement to the moment.

Jiri vs Rountree is WHY WE LOVE THIS SPORT. Anyone, anytime can turn the tide. What. A. Fight. #ufc320 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 5, 2025

Goddddaaaammmmn what a motherfucker! https://t.co/egzCC3ouGB — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 5, 2025

Jiri just risked it all and came up big ! #UFC320 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 5, 2025

With Jiří Procházka delivering arguably the most entertaining performance among the current light heavyweight contenders, many believe he should be next in line for a title shot. However, Jiří has lost to the current champion Alex Pereira twice, both times by knockout. Unfortunately, if history is any indication when it comes to UFC matchmaking, this likely means that despite his viral comeback win, he will not be granted the next title opportunity. That spot appears to be reserved for Carlos Ulberg, who secured his own impressive knockout victory over Dominick Reyes.

Jiří Procházka may well be the most thrilling fighter on the UFC roster right now — a true warrior who can never be counted out. The MMA world now turns its attention to what comes next, eagerly anticipating his next opponent and the chaos he will surely bring to the Octagon.