Sean O’Malley eyes Las Vegas Sphere main event at UFC 306, admits Merab Dvalishvili fight ‘Makes sense’

Fresh from his standout win at UFC 299 over the weekend in Miami, undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has sights firmly fixed on his next outing inside the Octagon – welcoming the chance to headline at the Las Vegas Sphere in September, in a sensical fight against surging contender, Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, successfully defended his bantamweight crown at the first time of asking over the weekend in Florida, turning in a one-sided unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) win over Marlon Vera in the pair’s heated title fight rematch.

And immediately staking his claim for a featherweight title charge a division higher, Dana White’s Contender Series product, O’Malley urged the promotion to book him in a premiere event in Spain later this year against newly-crowned champion, Ilia Topuria.

However, with promotional boss, White vetoing a clash between championship duo, Topuria and O’Malley almost immediately after UFC 299, the Montana striker has now switched his focus to UFC 306 during September at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Sean O’Malley targets Merab Dvalishvili for UFC 306 return

And in terms of opponents next on his hitlist, the blistering technician claimed a title affair with roughshod running challenger, Dvalishvili made all the sense in the world currently.

“Headlining the Sphere in Vegas,” Sean O’Malley told MMA Fighting. “Let’s do it. I don’t think anybody would argue against that. I think that would be legendary. I know Conor (McGregor) has talked about potentially going on that card, potentially International Fight Week. So, out of respect for him to still be the best and biggest in the business, I’ll take wherever I can get. But yeah, I think that’d be interesting.”

And despite McGregor’s aforenoted intentions to headline the card during Mexican Independence Day weekend later this year, the above-mentioned White claimed he had no interest in putting together a much-anticipated trilogy bout between the Dubliner and two-time foe, Nate Diaz on that event.

