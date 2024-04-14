Zhang Weili defends title, defeats Chinese compatriot Yan Xiaonan in decision war – UFC 300 Highlights

ByRoss Markey


Racking up the second successful defense of her strawweight title as part of her second undisputed reign atop the division, Chinese star, Zhang Weili turned in a unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45) against compatriot, Yan Xiaonan in the pair’s historic championship co-main event clash at UFC 300.

Zhang Weili UFC 300 2
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Weili, the current undisputed strawweight champion, fought through some significant grappling scrambles throughout the distance of their 25 minute clash tonight at UFC 300, however, almost forced a buzzer-beating stoppage win at the end of the first frame.

Yan Xiaonan UFC 300

Locking up a rear-naked choke on Xiaonan, Weili appeared to choke out her countrywoman in the final seconds of the first round, only for Xiaonan to narrowly escape with her consciousness intact, as well as her status in the title fight co-headliner.


Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

With the victory, Weili adds compatriot, Xiaonan to a winning run which consists of a prior title fight defense against Amanda Lemos last year — having toppled Carla Esparza in the pair’s championship fight with a dominant submission victory against the two-time champion.

Below, catch the highlights from Zhang Weili’s decision win over Yan Xiaonan

