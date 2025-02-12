From Fight to Fright: Tatiana Suarez Shows Off Gory Stitch-Job Following Freak Injury at UFC 312

ByCraig Pekios
From Fight to Fright: Tatiana Suarez Shows Off Gory Stitch-Job Following Freak Injury at UFC 312

It was a bad night for Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312.

Going into her first shot at UFC gold, the previously unbeaten Suarez was favored to come out on top in her co-main event clash with reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili. Unfortunately for Suarez, it wasn’t meant to be. Despite her best efforts, the Covina, California native surrendered a decisive unanimous decision victory to ‘Magnum’ after failing to unleash her wrestle-heavy attack throughout the five-round affair.

2198480026

Adding insult to injury, Suarez suffered a nasty knee injury during a takedown attempt at the 4:21 mark of the second round. Suarez appeared to snag her knee where the cage meets the canvas, resulting in a gory gash opening up.

READ MORE:  Australia Erupts for Alex Pereira at UFC 312 - Steals the Show and Didn't Even Throw a Punch

Tatiana Suarez reveals her stitched up knee following UFC 312

In between rounds, Suarez refused to look at the cut but she could be heard asking her corner how bad it looked. Suarez’s team did their best to assure her that it wasn’t serious.

GjUltzPawAAZ8EX

As it turns out, the injury was pretty serious. Not long after releasing her first statement following her disappointing loss in Australia, she offered fans a look at her freshly stitched knee.

Screenshot 2025 02 11 at 3.59.16 PM.0 1

Suarez’s loss to Zhang Weili was the first of her career, dropping her to 10-1 overall and ending her decade-long run as an undefeated fighter.

READ MORE:  Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato - UFC 312 Odds and Fight Preview

As for Zhang, the Chinese superstar successfully defended her strawweight title for the third time during her current reign. Overall, it was her sixth career title fight win in the division, tying her with Joanna Jędrzejczyk for most title fight wins in UFC strawweight division history.

gettyimages 2198092621 612x612 1

After working her way through much of the contender’s list at 115, a clash with reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko could be in Zhang’s future.

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev dishes on sparring session with Sean Strickland pre-UFC 312: 'I beat him up'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts