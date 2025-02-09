Zhang Weili retains title, batters Tatiana Suarez en route to underdog decision win – UFC 312 Highlights

Zhang Weili lodges her third consecutive successful title defense tonight in the co-main event of UFC 312, handing challenger, Tatiana Suarez her first professional loss — battering the number one contender from pillar-to-post over the course of five rounds for a decision win in tonight’s co-headliner.

Weili, who had been sidelined since April of last year, most recently turned in a hard-fought unanimous judging win over compatriot, Yan Xiaonan on the main card of UFC 300, as part of a championship tripleheader on the monumental card.

And taking on unbeaten Ultimate Fighter winner, Suarez tonight — Weili was tasked with handing the Californian her first professional loss, following a recent guillotine win over former champion and common-foe, Jessica Andrade.

Surviving an early scare in the form of an opening round takedown, Zhang Weili managed to go on to then defend a whopping fourteen consecutive takedown attempts from the grappling ace, showing off her immaculate striking — as well as her own formidable wrestling.

With her victory over Suarez via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45) tonight, Weili turns in her third successful title defense of her current of two title reigns, following a pair of prior decisions over both Xiaonan and Brazilian challenger, Amanda Lemos.

Below, catch the highlights from Zhang Weili’s decision win over Tatiana Suarez