Tatiana Suarez releases statement following emphatic UFC 312 defeat

UFC star Tatiana Suarez has released a statement following her emphatic defeat at the hands of Zhang Weili last weekend.

In the co-main event of UFC 312, Tatiana Suarez challenged Zhang Weili for the UFC strawweight championship. While she performed well in the first round, she proceeded to get beaten in pretty much every department, with Zhang proving why she’s one of the most exciting and consistent fighters in the world.

Moving forward, it’ll be time for Tatiana Suarez to go back to the drawing board. While she’s easily one of the most interesting fighters in her division, she’ll need to make some big changes if she wants to contend for the belt again in the future.

In an Instagram post, Tatiana Suarez spoke candidly about the result.

Tatiana Suarez reflects on disappointing defeat

“Champions don’t show up to get everything they want; they show up to give everything they have.” And that’s what I’ll do every single time. No matter what! I love it all. Win, lose or draw, I’m right where I want to be. Doing what I love to do every single day of my life. I have the best people around me that love me for me.

“Living the dream! It’s all about the right mindset and life has taught me time and time again. I’ve experienced it all thrill, agony, happiness, heartbreak. That’s what life is all about. I’m blessed to have this life. And I’ll share these experiences with my children and the future generations to come. Thank you to my friends, family, teammates, coaches and fiancé for being there every single time no matter what. Love you guys! On to the next!”

Quotes via Instagram

Hopefully, we see Tatiana Suarez back in there sooner rather than later as she prepares for the next chapter of her career.