Weili Zhang Targeting Valentina Shevchenko Fight

Zhang Looking To Become Two-Division Champ

UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang is looking to add another strap to her collection.

Zhang successfully defended her title after a 25-minute war with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 back in March in what many regard to be greatest female mixed martial arts fight of all time.

Having already become the UFC’s first champion from China, that win further solidified Zhang as a household name back home — so much so that fans are now able to recognize her even with protective gear on.

“When I came back to China last month, I was recognized by fans in the (Tianjin) airport, which was amazing because I was wrapped in a protective suit,” she said in a recent conference call (via The Straits Times).

“Now even when I go running outside, I am recognized as well. I feel very good about this and I am glad to see more and more people get to know me and the sport of MMA.”

Zhang is looking to further challenge herself.

Although she currently boasts of just one title defense, “Magnum” is already targeting a second title in the form of Valentina Shevchenko’s women’s flyweight belt.

“If possible, I also want to challenge in the next weight (division) up and fight with that champion (flyweight title holder Valentina Shevchenko),” Zhang added.

It’s not the first time she has spoken of a potential champion vs. champion fight with Shevchenko. Even before her win against Jedrzejczyk, Zhang spoke of wanting that matchup.

Shevchenko, however, wasn’t as reciprocative.

Do you think we’ll see this fight in the near future?