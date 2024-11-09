Rodtang Smashes Through Jacob Smith, Vows to Reclaim Flyweight Title After Weight Miss – ONE 169 Highlights

Rodtang Jitmuangnon scored another dominant victory against British standout Jacob Smith on Friday night in the ONE 169 co-main event.

After seemingly fighting the first round on autopilot, Rodtang started to pick things up in the second, showing flashes of his larger-than-life personality. Unfortunately, that typically spells disaster for his opponents.

Like their first fight in May 2022, Smith was more than willing to engage with ‘The Iron Man’ and go toe-to-toe, but that decision cost him big in the third round when Rodtang landed a nasty elbow near Smith’s right eye that immediately busted the Brit open and had him quickly retreating. Smith ultimately made it out of the round, but by then, the damage was done.

Things got a little chippy between the two with Smith and the Thai seemingly headbutting one another at one point in the fourth. In a rather hilarious moment, ‘The Iron Man’ put Smith on the mat with a leg kick and then proceeded to kiss him on the top of the head before the fight resumed.

Things sort of went that way during the championship rounds with Rodtang just out there dominating his opponent and having fun every step of the way. To Smith’s credit, he went the full 15 minutes with Rodtang, but in the end, it was another decisive decision victory for the Thai superstar.

Official Result: Rodtang def. Jacob Smith via unanimous decision.

Unfortunately, Rodtang will not leave Lumpinee Stadium with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. ‘The Iron Man’ failed to meet the weight and hydration requirements for their ONE 169 co-main event, meaning only Smith was eligible to win the belt.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson in the ring, ‘The Iron Man’ made it clear that reclaiming the ONE flyweight Muay Thai title is a top priority, but that will come down to whether or not ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong decides to give him that opportunity.

Check out highlights from Rodtang vs. Jacob Smith at ONE 169:

Rodtang uppercut elbow splits Smith open pic.twitter.com/TVGS2doPTm — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 9, 2024