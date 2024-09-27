K-1 Legend Takeru Faces Off with Rodtang Following Incredible Comeback KO – ONE Friday Fights 81 Highlights

K-1 legend Takeru Segawa scored his first win under the ONE Championship banner in spectacular fashion on Friday.

After coming up short in a five-round war against two-division ONE world champion Superlek in January, ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ stepped into the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for a clash with Burmese knockout artist Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81.

In the opening round, Thant appeared to be in complete control, catching Takeru early with his patented right hand and even sitting down the former three-division K-1 king in the closing seconds of the first round.

However, things took a turn 60 seconds into the second stanza when Takeru started to let his hands go and light up the 19-year-old prospect out of Myanmar. Up against the ropes, the Japanese star landed a nasty front kick to the body that folded Thant and put him on the canvas. Thant answered the referee’s count, but a follow-up right-left combination from Takeru put him down for the count moments later.

Official Result: Takeru Segawa def. Thant Zin via KO (strikes) at 2:47 of Round 2.

Immediately following the fight, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitumuangnon stepped inside the ring for a heated face-off with Takeru, teasing a long-awaited clash between the two combat sports icons.

Check Out Highlights from Takeru Segawa vs. thant zin at ONE Friday Fights 81:

