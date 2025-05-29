Streetbeefs Star Death Sentence Challenges UFC’s Sean Strickland: “Used to be a gangster!”

Death Sentence is calling out Sean Strickland’s street cred, and he’s doing it with all the subtlety of a flying knee. If you thought the wildest beef in combat sports was reserved for the Octagon, think again, because the backyard brawlers of Streetbeefs are here to stir the pot. “Death Sentence,” one of the scene’s most notorious trash talkers, has just fired a verbal haymaker at UFC’s Sean Strickland, and let’s just say, he’s not exactly sending flowers. With a mix of respect, bravado, and just enough sass.

Streetbeefs Star Death Sentence Challenges UFC’s Sean Strickland

Streetbeefs has carved out a niche as the YouTube fight club where anyone with a score to settle can glove up and throw down. One of its most colorful personalities, “Death Sentence,” is now aiming his sights at UFC’s Sean Strickland, and he’s not pulling any punches, at least not verbally.

USA’s Sean Strickland wipes blood from his face during his men’s middleweight fight against South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 9, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

For the uninitiated, Streetbeefs is a grassroots fight organization that has gained a cult following online. Founded in Virginia, it gives amateurs and aspiring fighters a place to settle disputes or just test their mettle, all under the watchful eye of founder Scarface and a surprisingly supportive community. Death Sentence is known for his brash talk and heavy hands, is one of the more recognizable faces in this gritty scene.

Recently, Death Sentence sat down with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and delivered a message that was equal parts challenge and backhanded compliment. He called Strickland “huge, menacing, and he used to be a gangster before his virginity got took by DDP.” For those not keeping score, DDP refers to Dricus Du Plessis, the South African fighter who recently handed Strickland a loss in the Octagon.

Death Sentence didn’t stop there. He made it clear he respects Strickland, even saying, “I love you. Nothing but respect.” But he also made it known he’s not afraid to fight him. “If you want to run it, we can do that. I ain’t scared. I ain’t scared of nobody.” He even took a jab at YouTuber Sneako, who recently boxed Strickland, saying, “You’re cool… but I’m not Sean. I hit hard as hell, okay? I’m going to hurt you, Sean. You might hurt me, but I’ll hurt you too.”

Sean Strickland, for his part, is no stranger to controversy or influencer callouts. The former UFC middleweight champion is known for his blunt talk, wild sparring sessions, and willingness to fight just about anyone. After losing his belt to Du Plessis, Strickland has been in the headlines for taking on internet personalities like Sneako and even hinting at more influencer bouts.

USA’s Sean Strickland reacts after being punched by South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis during their men’s middleweight division event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 9, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Death Sentence’s main gripe seems to be with how Strickland handled his loss to DDP, especially the post-fight handshake. “You used to be a gangster. You need to fight,” he said, questioning how Strickland could shake hands with someone who brought up his past trauma. It’s a personal jab, and one that’s sure to get a reaction.

Whether Strickland will take the bait and step into the ring (or backyard) with Death Sentence remains to be seen.