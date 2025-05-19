“Life’s Too Soft, So Easy for Americans” – Sean Strickland on Pain and How To Be a Man

Sean Strickland doesn’t like how soft society has become.

Despite being a former UFC middleweight champion, Strickland is undoubtedly best known for his sometime humorous and regularly unhinged rants on social media. He’s attacked everything from religion, to politics, and pretty much everything in between, but one of his biggest gripes these days is how easy American’s have it compared to years gone by.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, ‘Tarzan’ once again ripped into his country and the modern-day struggles of becoming a man in a place where everyone seems to find everything offensive.

“Pain is just, it’s temporary,” Strickland said. “You just get used to it. It’s just pain. Like, it hurts, but you just get used to it. The problem is, society is so [expletive] soft now. We live in a world that is so easy for Americans that you have to actively try to hurt yourself to be a man, to go through hardship. “Back in the day, you just go plow a [expletive] field, you go fight a man, you go to war. But now it’s so easy that to be a man, you have to put yourself through hardship. You go run, you go train, and fight. It’s real bad. Real bad.”

What’s next for Sean Strickland after coming up short against ‘DDP’ Twice?

While Strickland has plenty of pearls of wisdom outside the Octagon, he seems to have lost his way in the cage.

After a stunning upset of Israel Adesanya in September 2023, Strickland has dropped two of his last three, with both losses coming against reigning middleweight titleholder Dricus Du Plessis. The first time around, Strickland kept the fight close and, in the eyes of many, did enough to retain his title.

However, the rematch was much more decisive, with du Plessis outlanding Strickland in all but one round and running away with the scorecards.

The moment Dricus Du Plessis broke Sean Strickland's nose at #UFC312. pic.twitter.com/w2X1tl06eE — Superbeast MMA (@SuperbeastCraig) February 9, 2025



Even Strickland’s victory over Paulo Costa between the two losses to ‘DDP’ left something to be desired.

‘Tarzan’ has not yet booked a return fight for 2025, but a clash with top-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov or surging standout Caio Borralho could be in the cards.