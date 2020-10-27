UFC president Dana White has revealed he hopes to see heavyweight king Stipe Miocic rematch feared puncher Francis Ngannou in the first quarter of next year.

In an interview with TMZ Sports White confirmed that Miocic vs. Ngannou II is currently targeted for March 2021, although he didn’t seem very confident that the bout would actually take place.

“Yeah, that fight won’t be ready till March,” White said. “… It could (happen) yeah. That’s the goal. We’ll see what happens.”

This unfortunately confirms what ‘The Predator’ suggested a few days ago on social media. Ngannou talked openly about the lack of UFC heavyweight title fights taking place as of late and bemoaned the fact he’d had so little Octagon time over the past two years, he wrote.

“2 title fights in the ufc heavyweight division for the past two years and yet we don’t know if there will be another one anytime soon. Contenders have to fight for something #ThisIsSucks. Apparently Stipe is out until March. If I have to wait until then it’ll be almost another year between fights. I fought once for 20 seconds in the last 16 months #ThisIsSucks”

Miocic last fought at UFC 252 back in August. The champion successfully defended his heavyweight belt in a rubber match with former dual weight titleholder Daniel Cormier. Miocic scored a unanimous decision win over ‘DC’ who he beat for a second time after previously being knocked out by the Olympic wrestler at UFC 229 in July 2019.

In the aftermath of UFC 252 Miocic spoke honestly during an Instagram Q&A about his preference to skip over a rematch with Ngannou.

“Francis (Ngannou) isn’t exciting to me, already put on a 25-minute clinic on how to beat him,” Miocic wrote. “Want a new challenge! Would love to box.”

