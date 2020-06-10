Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormer UFC 252 Betting Odds Released

Spread the word!













Miocic vs. Cormier III Taking Place In August

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier have been given the same odds for their trilogy fight in August by one bookmaker.

The pair will collide for the heavyweight title in the UFC 252 headliner on August 15 in what is expected to be Cormier’s last-ever fight inside the Octagon.

Cormier won their first meeting after knocking Miocic out in the first round of their UFC 226 meeting in July 2018. Miocic would regain the title after a fourth-round TKO win over Cormier at UFC 241 in August last year.

And as per SuperBookUSA (via David Purdum), their opening odds have it dead even going into a third fight.

That means you would have to bet $110 on either Cormier or Miocic to make a profit of $100. It is extremely rare for fighters to have the same odds, especially in a high-level title fight such as this.

But it only speaks to how huge and monumental this matchup will be with the winner potentially staking a claim for being the greatest heavyweight of all time.

Of course, those odds are from SuperBookUSA. Other oddsmakers such BetOnline.ag have Miocic as a slight favorite at -125 while Cormier is a +105 underdog.

The lines will undoubtedly shift both ways as the fight gradually edges near.

What do you make of those odds?