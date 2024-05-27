Jon Jones comments on ‘Weak’ training footage from Stipe Miocic ahead of UFC 309 title fight: ‘Prepare even harder’

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones claims Stipe Miocic is trying to pull off some Art of War tactics before their long-awaited clash.

If the alleged date of November for Miocic Vs. Jones, it will be a year from when the two were first matched to fight. A pectoral injury forced Jones out of the fight and has since gone on a mission to destroy any fanfare he may have with his frankly bizarre behaviour on social media.

Fans are growing ever more impietent due to the delay of the fight, particularly when a clear number one contender in Tom Aspinall is waiting in the wings.

Miocic has not competed since his gruesome knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March of 2021 and has not won since his trilogy fight against Daniel Cormier in August of 2021.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

The former heavyweight champion will be 42 by the time the Jon Jones fights rolls around. In a newly release pad video, Miocic appears to be slowing down a little…

Jon Jones shares thoughts on Stipe Miocic’s training

According to Jones however, it is not because Miocic is in his 40s but is in fact a tactic to trick him heading into their fight.

Mandatory Credit: Josh Hedges – Zuffa LLC

“I’m not a historian of war or anything, but I have learned a thing or two in my day,” said Jones via social media. “A big part of combat strategy is timing, and deception.”

“To make a long story short, if your opponent appears weak, prepare even harder.”

Jones is one of many MMA fighters who have apparently read Sun Tzu’s Art of War and now believes they are a military and mental warfare tactician.

The quicker the UFC can get this fight done and out of the way, the better. The heavyweight division continues to be plagued by inactive champions and log-jams – hopefully the new generation of big men can snap the curse.

Wo wins, Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?