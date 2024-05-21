Jon Jones warned against title fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309: ‘He is a killer, and he will put you out’

ByRoss Markey
Jon Jones has leaked he is set to fight Stipe Miocic in November at UFC 309, however, former foe, Daniel Cormier – has claimed if Jones is overlooking his soon-to-be common-foe, he might be in store for a massive upset knockout defeat.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion and prior two-time gold holder at the light heavyweight limit, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 285 back in March, landing the vacant heavyweight crown with a dominant first round guillotine choke win over Ciryl Gane.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick T. Fallon – AFP

As for Miocic, the Ohio native, who himself has twice held spoils at the heavyweight limit, has been out of action since 2021, dropping a second round knockout loss to promotional veteran, Francis Ngannou in the pair’s championship rematch.

Jon Jones warned about underestimating Stipe Miocic

And revealing on social media last week how he is all but signed to return at UFC 309 in November at Madison Square Garden, Rochester native, Jones has been warned to do everything but overlook Miocic, by former opponent, Cormier.

“He (Jon Jones) said Stipe (Miocic) is old – sounds like Jon Jones is wanting to fight the highest grossing fight with the least amount of risk,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “But I will warn you this, don’t overlook Stipe Miocic. He is a f*cking killer, and if you overlook him, he will you out.” 

As well as Jones’ expected title tangle with Miocic at the end of this annum, the division’s interim title – currently held by British favorite, Tom Aspinall, is up for grabs at UFC 304 in July, as he takes on perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in the pair’s title rematch in Manchester – a pairing which Jones openly mocked.

Stipe Miocic

