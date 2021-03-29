Off the back of his UFC 260 heavyweight title loss to two-time foe, Francis Ngannou on Saturday night, the consensus greatest heavyweight of all-time, Stipe Miocic has released a classy statement this afternoon, commenting for the first time on the loss, and congratulating the newly-minted titleholder, Ngannou.



Headlining UFC 260 in a rematch three-years in the making against the Cameroon native, Ngannou, Miocic dropped the title to the Batie power-puncher with a devastating second round knockout — ending his second reign as the division’s undisputed gold holder.



Surviving some worrying moments in the opening frame, Miocic somehow ate a clean straight right hand from Ngannou who had shrewdly moved into range with a couple of jab feints, before uncorking a potent shot down the chamber.



Attempting a single-leg takedown at the fence, where he scored his best work against Ngannou back in January of 2018, Miocic seen his initial attempt stuffed as Ngannou sprawled impressively, before taking the champion’s back, taking him down and unloading some clubbing blows. Surviving that onslaught, Miocic managed to see the second round, unlike Ngannou’s four most-recent opponents.



Within the opening minute of the second frame, however, Miocic was firmly on his back in the center of the Octagon, courtesy of a massive left hook from the challenger, who followed up with a gigantic hammer fist before referee, Herb Dean could separate the duo.



Transported to a medical facility afterward, Miocic didn’t attend the post-fight press conference, and taking to his official Instagram this afternoon, released a statement addressing the defeat — poking fun at the manner in which he ended up on the Octagon’s canvas, with his leg collapsed underneath him.



“First and foremost, I’m ok,” Miocic wrote. “I know that fall wasn’t my most graceful fall, but I was unconscious, so it happens. To my family and friends and fans, especially Croatia and Cleveland… I love you and I’m sorry. I hate letting you down. To my team, thank you. I know you feel every loss just as much as I do. We win as a family, we lose as a family. Losses aren’t fun, they always sting for a while, but that’s the beast of the business.“



“You can’t win them all, and it’s important to understand that losing is just as much a part of sports (and life) as winning. Don’t ever forget God will always put you where you’re meant to be at that exact moment. You can’t dwell on what you should have done better, but you can learn and improve from it and come back more prepared next time.“



“Unfortunately, I deviated from (the) game plan, I felt great coming into the second round, I saw it was beginning to go as planned. He (Francis Ngannou) was getting very winded, and I came in overzealous and unprotected, I wasn’t in a good posture to take the hit. He saw the opening, and did what any great fighter would have done.“



“That was my error that I accept, it won’t happen again. Lastly, I’d like to congratulate @francisngannou and his team on a well-earned victory. Saturday night was your night, enjoy your victory! For now, I’m going to enjoy the downtime, spend some time with my family, and welcome our son into the world this summer… stay tuned, God bless. #cletillidie“

Whilst Ngannou appears to be open to a title turnaround against former two-time light heavyweight best, Jon Jones this summer, the Jackson-Wink MMA staple has made it clear that he’d move out of the way and allow Derrick Lewis to rematch Ngannou, if the UFC doesn’t approach him with a sufficient payday.

For Miocic, the 38-year-old has explained that he’s planning on taking some time away from active-competition off the back of his loss to Ngannou, and it’s currently unknown if he plans to continue with his hugely-decorated career.