Stipe Miocic Cleared From Eye Injury, No Timetable For ‘DC’ Trilogy

Stipe Miocic seems to be all healed up from his eye injury following a fourth-round TKO win over Daniel Cormier last August to regain the UFC heavyweight title.

Miocic rematched Cormier from their initial meeting in July of 2018, where Miocic was knocked out in the first round, ending his historic heavyweight title reign, which featured the most successful defenses in the history of the division at three. Now, a trilogy bout is expected between the two, but only until Miocic is fully healed from his recent injury.

The heavyweight champ was recently honored as the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards’ “Pro Athlete of the Year,” where he spoke to media about his status. Miocic revealed he was cleared by doctors a week ago. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“(I’m) better – a lot better,” Miocic said. “It’s healed up. I’m taking my time with it because I’m 37, so I don’t want to injure it again. I want to be able to see out of both eyes when I get older. That’s all I really care about right now. I love fighting, but my health is more important.

“… (I was cleared) about a week ago. I’ve been trying to spar a little bit. It’s been rough because I’ve not sparred in over five months. The guys that I take it out on would take it out on me. It’s not been fun. I’m thinking about that in the back of my mind.”

However, Miocic isn’t going to rush things. He will take his time and return to fighting action once his body feels the time is right.

“Not right now,” Miocic said. “I just got cleared. I’m taking my time getting back into the swing of things. We’ll figure it out and see what happens.”

What do you think about Miocic being cleared from his eye injury? When do you expect his trilogy with Cormier to take place?