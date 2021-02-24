UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson is not a fan of people who are comparing current 170lb king Kamaru Usman to one the greatest fighters of all time in Georges St-Pierre.

Usman spectacularly defended his welterweight strap for the third time against his former teammate, Gilbert Burns, at UFC 258 earlier this month.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was dropped early but recovered well to beat up his opponent in round two and ultimately finish the fight in the third frame.

With this win, Usman continued his perfect record in the UFC. He has won 13 straight fights since joining the promotion and established a new welterweight record in the process – GSP previously held the record with 12 consecutive wins.

The record-breaking exploits of Usman have got MMA fans and pundits talking.

A section are now putting the Nigerian alongside or even above St-Pierre as the best 170lb fighter ever.

Thompson is not one of them and he made that much clear in a recent interview with Submission Radio.

“He is the best at the moment. And people are talking about him being up there with Georges St-Pierre, and I’m like, hold on, put the brakes on for a second,” Thompson said. “Like, you’ve defended it three times, and George St-Pierre I think was like nine or ten or twelve or something like that, he’s defended the title. I’m not really sure, but it was up there. And you’re not quite there yet. Yeah, he’s on the way, but he’s not quite there. That’s just in my eyes.”

‘Wonderboy’ is adamant Usman will have to face him at some point and sent a message to the champion, he said.

“Just let him know that I’m right behind him. To watch out for me. And he even said himself that one of the hardest guys in the division to prepare for is me. I’m gonna give him the hardest fight. But I’m getting better everyday too. Not just with my striking, but with my wrestling, my Jiu Jitsu, and wherever the fight goes I’m gonna be ready for it. And if we fought each other, I’m gonna be the one with my hands raised. So, let’s go, baby!”

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson? Are comparisons between Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre premature?