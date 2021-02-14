IT’S TIME! The UFC 258 main event is finally upon us. Kamaru Usman will look to defend the welterweight strap against his former teammate Gilbert Burns. Who’ll win? Let’s find out…

Round 1: Gilbert Burns rushes forward and misses with a big punch early. The Brazilian is getting busy with his strikes in the opening minute. Burns lands an overhand right that drops Kamaru Usman. The champ is able to survive the flurry. Burns lands a head kick but falls to the mat. Usman is cautious to jump into the guar of Burns who is a very talented BJJ black belt. Usman is content landing kicks to the leg and backside of his downed opponent but this is something of a stalemate right now. Burns is back up and immediately throws his heavy hands. A nice short hook lands from Burns. Usman fires back with a strong low kick before following it up with a body kick. Burns lands a nice right hand down the pipe. Usman is starting to find success with his jab. Burns is being very dynamic with his attacks. He goes from a takedown attempt to the head kick. The Brazilian is letting his hands go at the end of round one.

Round 2: Burns picks up where he left off in round one, pressing forward and putting it on the champ. He’s finding success with his low kicks. Usman returns with a kick of his own. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ catches a kick and lands a nice punch. Burns stings Usman with another overhand right. Usman lands a hab that knocks Burns back on his heels. He follows it up with a huge overhand right that has Burns wobbled. Usman is swarming for the finishing. Burns is in serious trouble eating shots. Usman drops the pace back down and is now content to pick his shots. Usman drops Burns with a jab before inviting the Brazilian to get back up. Usman continues to be patient on the feet before round two comes to a close.

Round 3: Burns pushes forward at the start of round three. Usman drops him and follows up with a ton of ground strikes before referee Herb Deans steps in to wave off this fight. WOW!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kamaru Usman def. Gilbert Burns via TKO in round three.