It’s two consecutive victories for two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. The road to the 170-pound top-five still goes through Simpsonville, South Carolina with fan-favourite Thompson displaying some of the most technical striking in recent memory to score a dominant judging win over Geoff ‘Handz of Steel’ Neal.

Utilzing his phenomenal footwork from the get-go, Thomspon fired from ranfe on cue, countering and evading the pace-pushing and pressuring from Neal. With just over a minute remaining in the round, Thompson and Neal unfortunately clashed heads during an exchange — opening a cut on both of their eyebrows. Round one in the books and a round for Wonderboy.

Closing the distance with a lot more urgency given the location of his cut, Neal clinched alongside the fence against Thompson, after eating a front-leg side-kick to the body. Picking each shot with aplomb, Thompson landed his shot of choice before changing direction and evading any incoming counters. Doing his best work before the buzzer, Neal clipped Wonderboy with a nice short left-hook. Another round under Wonderboy’s belt, however.

Again clinching after some more masterful striking from Thompson, Neal, who seemed somewhat dejected managed to control the Simpsonville native at the fence. Thompson again nabs a round with a more aggressive approach to the final exchanges of the third.

More of the same in the penultimate round for Thompson who landed his best shots in the center of the Octagon as Neal retreated as the former evaded. Worryingly for the karate practitioner, he noted a potentially injured right leg with some major swelling above the 38-year-old’s knee. Battling through the apparent injury, Thompson traded in the pocket with Neal, however, it was too little too late for the Fortis MMA mainstay as Wonderboy makes it two in two with a unanimous decision win.

Following the announcement of the official decision, Thompson called for an NMF vs. BMF rematch with recent welterweight title challenger, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal.

Below, catch the highlights from Wonderboy’s second straight win as he dominates surging contender, Neal.

Never doubt the lengths @WonderboyMMA will go in order to do the right thing. 😅 #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/rpxReZB7m4 — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

Drama in the Wonderboy corner as we hit the fifth. #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/R8yYE9BUZV — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

🙌 YOU GOT TO LOVE IT. Wonderboy and Neal slinging heat to the very end! #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/1k5pI7dJjN — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020