Shocker: Henry Cejudo Ends Demetrious Johnson’s Dominant Run

Demetrious Johnson’s record-breaking run is over courtesy of Henry Cejudo.

Johnson once again defended his flyweight title in a rematch against Cejudo. The championship tilt served as UFC 227’s co-main event. The 125-pounders collided inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Johnson went for the leg kick right out the gate. Cejudo utilized his newfound karate style. Color commentator Joe Rogan noticed that Cejudo rolled his left ankle. Cejudo had issues putting pressure on the ankle. “Mighty Mouse” landed a head kick, but Cejudo wore it well. Johnson got in a leg kick. He ducked under a hook. A body kick was there for Johnson. He went for the head kick again, but it was caught and Cejudo landed a punch as Johnson got up. “Mighty Mouse” connected with a leg kick near the end of the round.

The second round was underway. Johnson caught a kick and tied up the challenger. Cejudo broke away from the clinch quickly. Another leg kick found the mark for Johnson. Cejudo couldn’t check the leg kicks. The challenger went for a right hand over the top. A hard body kick found the target for Johnson. A right hand was there for the challenger, but he couldn’t score the takedown. An inside trip takedown was there for Cejudo. The challenger couldn’t do any damage near the end of the round.

Round three was there and a right hand to the body was there for Cejudo. Johnson landed a leg kick, but Cejudo took his opponent back down again briefly. They tied up with Cejudo against the fence. Neither man did much damage before they separated. A knee to the body was there for Johnson followed by a left hand. The champion’s leg kicks continued to land. Cejudo moved forward and landed a punch. Johnson was taken down, but answered with an incredible scramble to return standing. A body kick landed for “Mighty Mouse.” A knee to the boy was there for Johnson, who was taken down as a result, but again got back to his feet near the end of the round.

Unsurprisingly, Johnson opened up the fourth round with a left leg kick. A counter right hand connected for Johnson, causing a cut under the chin of Cejudo. A right hand was there for Johnson, who was off balance when the punch was thrown. The two swung leather. A lead left hand landed for the champion. The champion scored a hard body kick. Cejudo scored a takedown. The challenger was able to maintain control for the rest of the round. He landed punches and elbows to the body near the end of the round.

The final round began. A body kick by Johnson found the mark. Cejudo landed as Johnson moved forward. A counter left hand was there for the champion. He followed that up with a leg kick. Cejudo shot in and grabbed a hold of “Mighty Mouse.” The challenger landed some knees to the thigh. He lifted Johnson up, but couldn’t get him down. Johnson turned around the position and landed knees to the body. Cejudo scored an outside trip, but Johnson got right back up. A left hand landed for Cejudo. A head kick from Johnson was partially blocked. Johnson stuffed a takedown attempt. They swung away to close out the fight.

Final Result: Henry Cejudo def. Demetrious Johnson via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)