Shavkat Rakhmonov Moves to 19-0 with UD Win Over Ian Machado Garry – UFC 310 Highlights

Shavkat Rakhmonov outworked Ian Machado Garry throughout their five-round co-main event at UFC 310, scoring a unanimous decision victory and moving to 19-0 in his mixed martial arts career.

Much of the first round was spent clinch-fighting along the cage — most of which was initiated by Rakhmonov. With 30 seconds to go, the fighters finally separated and Rakhmonov popped Garry’s head back with a big right hand. Rakhmonov immediately re-initiated the clinch and maintained his hold on Garry until the end of the round.

The second round saw both fighters open up a little more with their striking, the advantage clearly going to Rakhmonov who landed a couple of solid jabs and a right hand that clipped the Irishman while he was circling away from the fence. Rakhmonov tried to follow it up with a left that prompted Garry to clinch up and put Rakhmonov’s back against the fence.

Rakhmonov reverses the position and once again fails to get Garry to the mat. Rakhmonov ultimately relinquishes the hold and returns to the center of the cage where they exchange a few blows before heading to their respective corners.

Garry undoubtedly had his best round in the third, opening up more with the kicks and catching Rakhmonov with some slick jabs, but it was ‘Nomad’ who made the biggest statement in the round with a booming right hand right before the horn.

With Garry starting to get off on his feet, Rakhmonov switches things up and attacks Garry’s legs, landing the first takedown of the fight in round four. Garry scrambled his way out of the position, but instead of disengaging, he tried to grapple with Rakhmonov and ultimately gave up his back against the fence. Still, Garry was able to fend off Rakhmonov, but that only encouraged ‘Nomad’ to shoot in and land another double-leg takedown, putting him in a dominant position to end the penultimate round.

With Garry likely behind on the scorecards and in need of a finish, ‘The Future’ came out swinging, but that opened him up for another takedown attempt. Rakhmonov shot in and looked to land a single leg, but Garry defended and ended up taking Rakhmonov’s back. With a body triangle locked in, Garry fought hard to land a rear-naked choke. Rakhmonov kept his chin down and fought the hands before reversing the position and getting on top of Garry.

Garry wall-walked his way back up, but Rakhmonov maintained control against the cage and essentially rode out the remainder of the fight in the clinch.

Official Result: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

check out highlights from Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310: