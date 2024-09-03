‘I don’t see it’: Shavkat Rakhmonov unfazed by Conor McGregor’s potential welterweight push

Amid his own quest for a title charge at the welterweight limit, unbeaten divisional challenger, Shavkat Rakhmonov is unfazed by a potential future push to gold by former two-division champion, Conor McGregor — amid links to an end-of-year UFC 310 return clash.

Rakhmonov, the current number three ranked welterweight contender, most recently improved to 18-0 as a professional back in December on the main card of UFC 296, laying waste to former title challenger, Stephen Thompson with a stunning second round rear-naked choke win.

As for former two-division champion, McGregor, the former featherweight and lightweight gold holder was scheduled to snap a three year hiatus at UFC 303 back in June, taking on Michael Chandler in a matchup at the welterweight limit.

Shavkat Rakhmonov unfazed by potential welterweight surge by Conor McGregor

However, amid claims to stake a shot at a record-setting third championship charge, McGregor’s presence at the weight class against Missouri veteran, Chandler is not causing any concern or finishing talent, Rakhmonov.

“He’s (Conor McGregor) been getting ready to fight a long time but wasn’t able to do that yet so in my head, I don’t even think about him winning this one fight in three years is going to do something,” Shavkat Rakhmonov told MMA Fighting. “I understand he’s a big star but in my head, I don’t see it being possible.”

“I believe UFC is the best and the most fair organization so I believe they’re gonna do everything right,” Shavkat Rakhmonov continued.

Earlier this week to boot, Uzbekistan finisher, Rakhmonov claimed current welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad flat out rejected the chance to fight him in October in a heated grudge fight between the duo.

“Yeah, actually, I’ve already been offered a fight to fight Belal (Muhammad), and I accepted the fight against Belal,” Shavkat Rakhmonov explained. “But unfortunately, he declined to fight me due to timing issues. He wasn’t ready to defend his belt at this time. So, we’ll see what’s going to happen and when he’s going to be ready, so I will be able to fight him.”