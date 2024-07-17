Sean Strickland claims the UFC may deny him title fight: They don’t want me holding the microphone’

Sean Strickland thinks he may not get the next middleweight title shot.

After Strickland beat Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in June, he said his next fight would be for the middleweight title. The title is up for grabs at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia as Dricus Du Plessis takes on Israel Adesanya. After that, both Strickland and Robert Whittaker have a case for the title shot, but Strickland thinks if he doesn’t get the title shot it is because they don’t want him on the mic as the champion again.

“If they give Robert (Whittaker) the title shot, it’s for one reason, it’s for one reason. They don’t want me holding this (microphone) on the main stage,” Sean Strickland said to Shak MMA. “I’m next in line, dude, there’s no argument in it, it is a f****** fact if they give Whittaker the title shot then welcome to f****** Bud Light.”

Both Strickland and Whittaker are former champions and do have a case for a title shot. So, whoever doesn’t get it will feel like they got robbed of the title shot. But, Strickland thinks the only reason why he won’t get it is because of what he says on the mic.

Sean Strickland Explains Why Robert Whittaker Shouldn’t Get The Next Title Shot

With Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker both having a case for a title shot, the American took to social media to share why he felt like ‘The Reaper’ shouldn’t be in the running for it.

Although Whittaker is on a two-fight winning streak, Strickland says that Whittaker is 0-3 against Adesanya and Du Plessis, so he shouldn’t get the chance to fight whoever wins next.

“The thought that whittaker gets a title shot before me is fucking wild.. Bro you’re 0-3…… With a stoppage lol I beat both those c***s lol….. Do rankings matter?! Do the right thing UFC..,” Strickland wrote in a tweet on July 9.

Both Strickland and Whittaker are adamant they each deserve a title shot so it will be interesting to see who ends up getting it.