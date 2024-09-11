Donald Trump Phoned Dana White An Hour Ahead of The Debate: “Like a heavyweight fight.”

Former U.S. president Donald Trump reached out to Dana White an hour before his debate with Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, Trump took the podium to go toe-to-toe with Harris with election night less than two months away. As it turns out, ’45’ reached out to the UFC CEO looking for a bit of a pep talk before going live on stage.

”No I haven’t seen it but I’ll tell you this, he [Trump] called me an hour before the debate,” White said during the DWCS post-fight press conference on Tuesday.” I talked to him when I was coming here right, when we had got off the plane, I was in LA today and first of all, it’s the second time he has to debate. “He already did a debate, they didn’t like how the debate turned out so they want to kick that guy out, he’s unfit to run yet he’s still the president of the United States. Now they bring in somebody who wasn’t elected to actually be in there, and they’ll only do it on ABC.” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Dana White says Donald Trump was taking Tuesday’s debate ‘seriously’

While White had no insight into how Trump’s second presidential debate went, he revealed that the embattled ex-POTUS was treating it like a heavyweight fight.

”I don’t know how it went or what happened but I know he took it seriously, he said,’ I look at this is like a heavyweight fight. I’m not taking anybody lightly.”’

Unfortunately, Trump appeared to treat the entire debate like a fight instead of an actual debate with him being more interested in slamming the Democrats and what they have or have not done rather than providing clear and concise answers on what he would do with a second term.

That and accusing illegal immigrants of eating cats.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”



– Donald Trump on immigration during the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/0A6UEeAwtd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2024

Fortunately, we now have a savior who plans to keep all of our pets safe from evil immigrants trying to turn our cute kitties and adorable dogs into a Happy Meal.