Sean Strickland calls for Dricus du Plessis rematch after UFC 305: ‘Time for war Dutchman’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has already been pegged for a title rematch with Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 305 overnight, however, now that the South African has prevailed, the ex-champion has made his feelings on an immediate rematch clear.

Strickland, the current number one ranked contender, most recently returned to winning ways in the co-main event of UFC 302 back in May in New Jersey, landing a decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa.

The win returned the former gold holder to winning-ways following a prior January loss to the above-mentioned, du Plessis at UFC 297 in January – in hugely controversial circumstances.

As for du Plessis, the Pretoria native continued his stunning, roughshod run through middleweight elites overnight in the main event of UFC 305 in Perth, settling his longstanding grudge with common-foe, Israel Adesanya.

Battling the City Kickboxing striker over the course of four rounds, du Plessis would land the first defense of the middleweight title – courtesy of a stunning rear-naked choke win, marking an end to their bitter feud in the wake of their matchup.

Dricus du Plessis called out by Sean Strickland at UFC 305

And while he has suggested a pairing with former champion and prior opponent, Robert Whittaker should come first, du Plessis has already been welcomed as a foe by a host of suitors – most notably, Sean Strickland.

“Time for war Dutchman,” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account in reaction to Dricus du Plessis’ win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

And while Strickland has welcomed a rematch with du Plessis, the undisputed middleweight kingpin has already been sought out by incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira – who has vowed to return to his old stomping ground of 185lbs to make good on a title fight with the South African.