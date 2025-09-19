Sean Strickland: “The FCC Overstepped With Jimmy Kimmel” UFC Athlete Criticizes Government Action Against Late Night Host

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has voiced opposition to the Federal Communications Commission’s pressure campaign against ABC that led to the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night television show. The controversial fighter defended principles of free speech while denouncing government interference in broadcast programming decisions.

Strickland shared his position across multiple social media posts, stating that while he holds no personal affection for Kimmel, the FCC overstepped its authority in the situation. “Unpopular take but the FCC overstepped with Jimmy Kimmel… He didnt get canceled. ABC was threatened by FCC Chair appointed by Trump on a podcast,” Strickland wrote.

The 33-year-old California native, who currently holds the number three ranking in the UFC middleweight division, emphasized that government agencies should not serve as political weapons. “F*ck Jimmy Kimmel but the government shouldn’t be used as a political weapon,” he added in his initial statement.

Background on the Controversy

The dispute originated from remarks Jimmy Kimmel made during his Monday night television broadcast regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson during a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

During his monologue, Kimmel criticized what he termed “the MAGA gang” for attempting to distance themselves from the shooter, stating they were “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them”. Court documents later revealed that Robinson had shifted toward leftist political views and targeted Kirk due to his conservative messaging.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s Response

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was appointed to lead the commission by President Trump in November 2024, appeared on conservative commentator Benny Johnson’s podcast Wednesday to address Kimmel’s comments. Carr characterized the host’s remarks as “truly sick” and suggested potential regulatory action against ABC and its parent company Disney.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr warned during the podcast appearance. “These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead”.

The 46-year-old FCC chair has served with the commission since 2012 and contributed to the conservative Project 2025 policy document. His approach represents a significant shift in how the FCC exercises its regulatory authority over broadcast licensees.

Industry and Political Response

Within hours of Carr’s statements, major broadcast station owners Nexstar and Sinclair announced they would remove Kimmel’s program from their ABC-affiliated stations. Nexstar, which operates 28 ABC affiliates, described Kimmel’s comments as “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse”.

ABC subsequently announced the indefinite suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” without providing specific reasoning for the decision. The network’s choice drew immediate criticism from lawmakers and free speech advocates who characterized it as capitulation to political pressure.

President Trump praised ABC’s action, writing on Truth Social that it represented “Great News for America” and claiming Kimmel had been terminated due to poor ratings. Some leaders called for Carr’s resignation, accusing him of corrupt abuse of power.

Sean Strickland’s Position on Government Overreach

Strickland provided additional context for his criticism of the FCC’s actions, explaining that Carr had threatened regulatory consequences during his podcast appearance. “On that podcast, FCC Chair Brendan Carr discussed Jimmy Kimmel’s recent remarks and said broadcasters need to respond either the easy way or the hard way or else the FCC might take regulatory steps,” the fighter wrote.

The UFC veteran has built a reputation for outspoken commentary on political and social issues throughout his career. Born in Anaheim, California in 1991, Strickland overcame a difficult childhood marked by domestic violence to become a professional mixed martial artist in 2008. He captured the UFC Middleweight Championship in September 2023 before losing it to Dricus Du Plessis in January 2024.

Legal and Constitutional Concerns

First Amendment experts have criticized Carr’s actions as potential government overreach that threatens free speech protections. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression characterized the FCC chairman’s behavior as “unconstitutional jawboning” – the improper use of threatened government action to achieve policy objectives.

Legal scholars noted that while the FCC maintains authority to regulate broadcast licensees under the “public interest” standard established by the Communications Act of 1934, this power has constitutional limitations. The agency’s own website acknowledges that “the public interest is best served by permitting free expression of views” rather than suppressing speech.

The controversy has raised questions about the Trump administration’s approach to media regulation and the appropriate boundaries of FCC authority. Critics argue that using regulatory pressure to influence programming decisions sets a dangerous precedent for government control over broadcast content.

Brendan Carr

Brendan Carr is considered a close ally of Donald Trump. Trump first appointed Carr to the Federal Communications Commission as a Republican commissioner in 2017 during his first presidency. In November 2024, Trump then elevated Carr to chairman of the FCC, calling him “a warrior for Free Speech” and praising him as someone who “has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms.”

Most recently, Trump publicly praised Carr’s aggressive approach to media regulation, stating “I think Brendan Carr is outstanding. He’s a patriot. He loves our country, and he’s a tough guy” in response to Carr’s actions against Jimmy Kimmel.

Carr authored the FCC chapter for Project 2025, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s policy blueprint for a second Trump administration. In his chapter, he outlined plans to “rein in Big Tech” and regulate what he characterized as censorship by technology and media companies. This contribution significantly raised his profile within conservative circles and demonstrated his alignment with Trump’s policy agenda.

