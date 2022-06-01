UFC middleweight Sean Strickland believes that people should be held accountable for their words.

Strickland had his Twitter account suspended recently following suit with Instagram. Not one to be shy with his opinions, Strickland has developed a reputation to cause a stir with his full-blown controversial takes on hot topics in the sport.

Sean Strickland speaks on Twitter suspension

In an interview with Helen Yee, Sean Strickland shared his thoughts on the social media ban he’s currently experiencing.

“The problem is we’re trying to create a pussified world,” Strickland said. “That’s just the facts. You have the leftist organization trying to castrate all the men where you can’t even hit a motherf**ker that deserves it. There’s a lot of nutless men out there bringing their masculinity down.

“Here’s the thing, if you talk sh*t you should get hit. That’s a fact.”

In another video with Helen Yee Sports, fellow middleweight Marvin Vettori talked about a group chat with Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till, and more. Vettori stated that he was kicked off the group by Strickland, who detailed what went down before that.

“They were involved and then they left so they got kicked out,” Strickland continued. “Cos it’s training partners only. You come here, enjoy this beautiful environment, you come train here and you leave. Like, f**k you guys, go, bye Marvin. Go eat a f**king pizza. Go eat some lasagna.”

When probed on the idea of letting Marvin Vettori back in the group chat, Strickland responded with some positive thoughts on the matter.

“I love Marvin. He’s a good friend of mine,” Strickland said. “I don’t want to use love too much because he’s an Italian and we know that Italian’s little funny. So I don’t want to give him the wrong idea, Marvin. I don’t love you like that buddy, I don’t love you like that. But I actually like Marvin and I would love for him to be a part of my camp or part of his camp.”

What a bitch @TheNotoriousMMA

You couldn’t last 2 min with Beneil and that’s just a fact.

You are scumbag, I hope to see you soon https://t.co/FoQcJfNjrH — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) May 26, 2022

Strickland revealed his pick for the GOAT of MMA

Luke Rockhold had recently come out to declare Khabib Nurmagomedov as the greatest fighter of all time. Amidst the ongoing debate about whether Charles Oliveira can lay his claim to being the best, Sean Strickland revealed his personal pick.

“Here’s the thing about Jon Jones,” Strickland added. “He hits women, guy likes to do a lot of cocaine, he likes to have a good time. I respect the good time part, not the hitting women. He did get popped for steroids which I think should erase, I think it should ban you for life but Jon Jones to me is probably one of the greatest fighters of all time. Besides the fact he likes to choke women.”

Sean Strickland will be taking on Alex Pereira at UFC 276 this July 2nd. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will headline the card in a title defense bout against Jared Cannonier.