UFC middleweight contender, Sean Strickland has seen his official Twitter account suspended by the platform, following a series of flagrant tweets earlier today, including a series of tweets directed at the transgender community.

Sean Strickland, the official #4 ranked middleweight contender, is currently set to return at UFC 276 on July 2. during International Fight Week in a high-stakes fight against Brazilian kickboxing talent, Alex Pereira.

In his most recent Octagon walk, the outspoken contender headlined UFC Vegas 47 in February, defeating former Cage Warriors champion, Jack Hermansson with a close, split decision victory.

A native of North Carolina, Strickland has received mass attention over the last year, openly discussing his time as a Neo-Nazi during his younger years, as well as claiming that he has had dreams and has fantasized about potentially killing an opponent of his during a fight. Strickland has also claimed that he controls urges to commit manslaughter on a day-to-day basis.

Across social media, Strickland, 31, has received criticism for numerous flagrant tweets on a consistent basis, aimed at minorities in society, and claimed the country of Ukraine “should just bend the knee” amid the ongoing invasion from Vladimir Putin’s neighbouring, Russia.

The middleweight contender’s official Twitter account has now been officially suspended by the platform, however, with his page, @SSStricklandMMA now currently unavailable to view – with his account page currently reading, “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate Twitter rules. Learn more.”

Strickland has recently targeted the transgender community to boot, claiming that people who identify as transgender are suffering from “some form of mental retardation”.

“I’m actually a fan of pride month,” Sean Strickland tweeted. “Big Fan of the ‘B’ in LGBT lmao (laugh my ass off)!!! Trans people though, God I can’t f*cking stand trans people.. Has to be some form of mental retardation…”

“If you have a c*ck and b*lls, even if you remove them you will never be a f*cking woman, bottom line,” Sean Strickland tweeted. “I don’t give a f*ck if you grow your hair out and cut your c*ck off. You will always be a nutless mentally ill man bottom line.”