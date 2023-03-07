Sean Strickland slams UFC rival Paulo Costa: ‘I’d fight you in the parking lot for free’

UFC middleweight fighters Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa look to be on a collision course. The two top-ranked athletes have called one another out on Twitter.

Paulo Costa fired the first volley with:

“Hey Red N @SStricklandMMA we let’s fight or what?”

Sean Strickland responded:

“[Paulo Costa] is becoming the [Dillon Danis] of UFC……..“

Brazil’s ‘Borrachinha’ responded with an accusation:

“Ufc chief businessman said you’re not willing to fight. Ask him yourself what it means.”

Lastly, the US-born Sean Strickland said he throw down against Costa for free. Strickland said:

“Lmao man I’d fight you in the cage for money and I’d fight you in the parking lot for free…… Luke gave you a hard fight. He doesn’t even qualify as a training partner for me…….”

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa

Both Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa are ranked in the top ten in the UFC’s middleweight division. US-born Strickland has been a staple of the organization since his first bout in 2014. Most recently he is coming off a victory over Nassourdine Imavov in January of this year. He also has notable wins over Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, and Krzysztof Jotko, among others.

Brazil’s Paulo Costa has been in contract turbulence with the UFC and was supposed to be facing Robbert Whittaker last month but the bout fell through. Most recently, he went to war against former middleweight king Luke Rockhold in August of 2022. Costa was a one-time contender in a losing bid against Israel Adesanya and is a red wine enthusiast.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the future of Paulo Costa may be.