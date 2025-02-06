Sean Strickland claims Khabib should not be allowed to fly: ‘He goes through TSA going ‘Tick, tick, tick’

Ahead of his title fight return at UFC 312, Sean Strickland has reacted to former lightweight kingpin, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent altercation with staff whilst attempting to fly to California, claiming the Russian should not be allowed to fly in the first place — due to his religious beliefs.

Strickland, who returns to action this weekend in Sydney, is set to rematch current middleweight titleholder, Dricus du Plessis in a rematch fight of their first pairing in January of last year.

Most recently taking home a one-sided split decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa at UFC 302 last summer, Strickland has retained his status as number one contender in the time since.

However, ahead of this weekend’s Octagon return, the brash and outspoken, Strickland has come under fire for his latest offensive and disparaging comments, claiming the above-mentioned, Nurmagomedov likely “tick, tick, ticks” whilst passing through security checks at airports, and mocking his religious beliefs.

Sean Strickland mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov’s religious beliefs

“I don’t even know how Khabib’s (Nurmagomedov) allowed to get on a plane my dog,” Sean Strickland told Full Violence during an interview ahead of UFC 312. That man probably goes through f*cking TSA going ‘tick tick tick’. I thought 9/11 ended this sh*t, dude.You make way more money than me. You’re f*cking loaded. You’re flying Frontier. If anything that makes me like you f*cking more Khabib. You’re probably like what I had like 10 million dollars and you’re f*cking being a cheap motherf*cker on a plane.

“What’s Khabib gonna do if a woman needs assistance off the f*cking plane, bro? He can’t f*cking touch her,” Sean Strickland continued. “He’s gonna go to hell or like what if someone’s f*cking eating a pork chop next to him, dog? He ain’t qualified to assist motherf*ckers getting off a plane, dude. You can’t touch women. Can’t eat f*cking pork chops. My dog, get in the back of the f*cking plane and let someone qualified handle this sh*t.”