Sean Strickland Unleashes on Khamzat Chimaev, Calls Him a ‘Whore’

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev are at it again.

‘Borz’ will undoubtedly have his eyes on this weekend’s middleweight headliner between defending champion Dricus Du Plessis and former titleholder Sean Strickland. The two will close out UFC 312 this Saturday night when the promotion heads back to Sydney, Australia for its second pay-per-view event of the year.

In all likelihood, Chimaev will be the next man up whether it be Du Plessis or Strickland who leaves The Land Down Under with middleweight gold strapped around their waist. And while the undefeated Chechen monster isn’t particularly considered with which fighter he faces, that didn’t stop him from taking a dig at ‘Tarzan’ while taking in the fight week festivities.

“Why are you baby crying all the time? Father didn’t give you love or he showed his love to you too much,” Chimaev wrote on X accompanied by a trio of laughing emojis.

Heres the thing my dad did hit me with some beer bottles once or twice lmao I will admit it, made me the man i am today… but I guarantee this little whore sucked off Kadyro.. obviously not good enough because you had to flee your country. https://t.co/3ibyASVAxS — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 6, 2025

Sean Strickland snaps back at ‘borz’

That sparked a strong response from Strickland who took a dig at Khamzat Chimaev’s controversial relationship with Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov who has been accused of committing crimes against humanity, including but not limited to kidnapping, assassination, torture, and anti-gay purges in the Republic.

“Heres the thing my dad did hit me with some beer bottles once or twice lmao I will admit it, made me the man i am today… but I guarantee this little whore sucked off Kadyro.. obviously not good enough because you had to flee your country,” Strickland snapped back.

Of course, Strickland was far from done there.

#chechenwhore not the first time you went to your knees pic.twitter.com/wfvRzPmLCB — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 6, 2025

“#chechenwhore not the first time you went to your knees,” Strickland wrote alongside a screenshot of Chimaev sparring with Kadyrov.

Though Chimaev and UFC CEO Dana White have denied it, Chimaev’s jiu-jitsu coach Alan Nascimento disclosed ahead of UFC 294 that Chimaev was encountering difficulties entering the United States, presumably because of his relationship with Kadyrov.

As a result, Chimaev has relocated to the United Arab Emirates to help mitigate his travel issues.

“[Chimaev] just got a 10-year visa in Abu Dhabi and will apply for a type of passport here in the UAE, something like a citizenship, that could be used for travels,” Nascimento told MMA Fighting. “Many Russian athletes are suffering with that. Chechens, Dagestani, Russians in general. But I think things will start to flow for Chimaev soon, and for other athletes too.”

Chimaev has not competed in the U.S. since September 2022.