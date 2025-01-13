Frontier Airlines Clarifies Circumstances Surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Removal from Plane

Frontier Airlines has issued a statement after a video of UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov being removed from a recent flight went viral.

On Saturday, Nurmagomedov was scheduled to travel from Las Vegas to California where Saturday’s UFC pay-per-view event is scheduled to be held. However, his flight plans were held up after an airline attendant forced him off the plane. According to reports, Nurmagomedov was sitting in an emergency exit row and was repeatedly asked if he would be able and willing to assist in the event of an emergency.

After a brief verbal fracas, Nurmagomedov was removed from the plane, but not before another passenger caught some of the incident on video. The clip quickly went viral, prompting fight fans on social media to lambaste the airline.

This is the video of @FlyFrontier kicking off @TeamKhabib Yes that’s world-class athlete Khabib former @UFC world champion the same guy that beat the brakes off of @TheNotoriousMMA with ease. Khabib confirmed on his X account that it was frontier Airlines. pic.twitter.com/mNVCKtsIdq — Sniper (@JoshMichalski) January 13, 2025

Nurmagomedov has since spoken out about the incident, suggesting that his removal from the flight may have been related to his race or nationality.

according to Frontier, Nurmagomedov was in ‘Non-Compliance with FAA requirements’

Frontier Airlines released a statement to MMA Fighting, explaining their side of the story and that deboarding the legendary lightweight was well within their legal purview.

“On Jan. 11, 2025, as flight 4401 from Las Vegas to San Francisco was preparing for departure, a flight attendant initiated the customary briefing for exit row passengers. Customer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was seated in an exit row, was asked multiple times if he was willing and able to assist in the event of an emergency. According to the flight attendant, Mr. Nurmagomedov did not respond, despite repeated attempts, which placed him in non-compliance with FAA requirements… “As a result of the customer’s initial unresponsiveness and repeated declinations of a seat change, he was asked to deplane per airline and FAA policy. The decision to deplane the customer was in no way related to his ethnicity, and we have refunded him and his traveling companions for their flights.”

That explanation wasn’t good enough for the Council on American-Islamic Relations who demanded there be an investigation into the incident.