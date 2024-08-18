Alex Pereira vows to fight Dricus du Plessis after UFC 305 win: ‘Coming down to 185 one more time’

Tuning in to last night’s UFC 305 headliner, former middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has vowed to move back to his former stomping ground for one night only – in a title affair with Dricus du Plessis following his stunning win over common-foe, Israel Adesanya.

Headlining last night’s return ‘Downunder’, du Plessis defended his undisputed middleweight crown for the first time at UFC 305, submitting common-opponent, Adesanya with a spectacular fourth round win, landing a rear-naked choke stoppage.

The win came as du Plessis fourth real high-profile win in the division, following a prior success over Darren Till and ex-champion, Robert Whittaker, as well as title fight victories against Sean Strickland, and the above-mentioned, Adesanya.

Alex Pereira welcomes middleweight drop after UFC 305

And while the previously mentioned, Strickland has already been pegged as the next challenger to du Plessis following his win in Perth over Adesanya, the South African has been offered a massive clash by current light heavyweight kingpin, Pereira – in a middleweight comeback.

“Coming down to 185 one more time,” Alex Pereira posted on his official Instagram account.

Alex Pereira is coming for Dricus du Plessis after his win over Israel Adesanya 😳 pic.twitter.com/r4YBPYWwl4 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 18, 2024

Already booked for his own return to fighting, Sao Paulo native, Pereira is slated to headline UFC 307 at the beginning of October, taking on surging knockout artist, Khalil Rountree, in a bid to defend his light heavyweight crown for the third time this year alone.

In his most recent middleweight walk, Pereira dropped a stunning second round KO defeat to the previously noted, Adesanya at the beginning of last year in the pair’s heated re-run in Miami, Florida.

While du Plessis addressed a potential matchup with Brazilian superstar, Pereira, his coach suggested the two share the Octagon at UFC 310 in December, backing his student to compete for a second divisional crown in a 205lbs move.