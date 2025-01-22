Sean Strickland offers challenge to Dricus du Plessis pre-UFC 312: ‘Settle this sh*t like men’

Ahead of his title fight return at UFC 312 next month, Sean Strickland has urged incoming foe and incumbent champion, Dricus du Plessis to avoid utilizing his grappling or wrestling acumen in Sydney, challenging him to a strike stand-up battle in their re-run clash.

Strickland, the current number one ranked middleweight contender, will return to action next month at UFC 312, taking headlining honors in a main event rematch with South African star, du Plessis in another trip to Australia.

And sidelined since last June, outspoken title challenger, Strickland most recently returned to winning-ways with a dominant split decision win over former title chaser, Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302.

Prior to that, Strickland headlined the first flagship event of last year, dropping a middleweight title fight loss to the above-mentioned, du Plessis in a controversial and heavily-debated split decision defeat in their grudge fight in Canada.

Sean Strickland offers Dricus du Plessis stand-up war at UFC 312

And set to share the Octagon for a second time in just a number of weeks, Strickland has challenged the Pretoria native to solely strike with him at UFC 312 when they do battle again.

““Listen Dutchman, I’m going to need you to be a f*cking man and I’m going to need you to stand up, not go to your knees and we’re going to need to f***** strike like men,” Sean Strickland said.

“I know that you like to wrestle, and you like to f*cking choke people out and do some g*y sh*t dude,” Sean Strickland continued. “But I’ll make a pact with you; you make a pact with me, that we stand up like f****** men and we settle this s*** like men.”

Himself most recently headlining UFC 305 last summer, du Plessis successfully defended the middleweight crown with a stunning fourth round face crank submission win over common-foe, and former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya in a clash ‘Downunder.