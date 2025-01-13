UFC star wishes ugly fate for Sean Strickland: ‘I hope he gets put unconsious and doesn’t wake up’

Undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad has upped the ante on his rivalry with current middleweight contender, Sean Strickland — claiming he would love nothing better for the incoming UFC 312 headliner to never “wake up” again if he gets stopped with strikes.

Muhammad, the current undisputed welterweight champion, has been sidelined since winning the divisional crown at UFC 304 last summer in a trip to hostile territory in Manchester.

And landing the title with a shutout decision win over two-fight rival, Leon Edwards in the headliner of the promotion’s return to the UK, Muhammad was slated to feature last month at UFC 310, in a grudge fight with the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

However, ruled from the pairing in the weeks ahead of the clash, Illinois native, Muhammad revealed he was dealing with a bone infection in his foot, and was replaced by Irish striker, Ian Garry, whom Rakhmonov beat in a unanimous decision win.

Belal Muhammad wishes ugly fate on rival, Sean Strickland

And ramping up his rivalry with incoming middleweight title chaser, Strickland on social media this week — after the ex-champion hit out at the Muslim culture and claimed followers of Islamic teachings were not “compatible” with America, Muhammad claimed he hoped the former would never “wake up” after his next fight.

“I hope he (Sean Strickland) gets knocked out and put unconscious and doesn’t wake up,” Belal Muhammad told Submission Radio during a recent interview. “But regardless, I’d always want to move up and fight him whether he has the belt or not.”