Khamzat Chimaev Eyes Triple Titles in the UFC – Could He Be the First Three-Division Champion in History?

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t stopping at one UFC belt. Hell, he isn’t even stopping at two.

On August 16, ‘Borz’ will look to capitalize on his first world title opportunity when he challenges reigning and defending middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago.

First introducing himself in 2020 with three impressive wins in the span of eight weeks, Chimaev appeared to be on the fast track to a title shot. Unfortunately, a series of illnesses and weigh-in setbacks significantly halted his momentum. Still, that didn’t stop him from stacking up wins against ex-champions Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker, establishing himself as the next man in line.

Capturing gold in ‘Chi-Town’ will etch Chimaev’s name in the UFC history books, but ‘Borz’ isn’t planning to stop there.

“[Jack Della Maddalena] would be a good fight for me. Go down… take the belt there.



If I go up, there is Ankalaev and Alex Pereira… can fight for that belt as well.”



First things first for Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev previously competed at 170 pounds — the division ‘JDM’ currently reigns over as the undisputed welterweight champion — but he was ultimately forced to move up to middleweight after coming in eight pounds overweight for a scheduled headliner against Nate Diaz in 2022.

‘Borz’ has previously teased the possibility of moving back down, and should he succeed in doing so, it sounds like a run at the UFC’s light heavyweight crown could be in the cards.

But first, the undefeated Chechen monster will have to do what no man has done before — beat Dricus du Plessis inside the Octagon.