After brutalizing Sneako, Sean Strickland sets sights on influencer Bryce Hall: ‘You all wanna see a dead body’

The rivalry between Sean Strickland and the influencers of the world rages on.

The former middleweight world champion snagged a heap of headlines over the weekend after footage of him putting a beating on Sneako during a Friday morning sparring session emerged online. Strickland — who didn’t hold anything back against the popular Rumble streamer — drew the ire of social media star Jake Paul, who dubbed Strickland a “bully” and laid down a $1 million challenge to the ex-UFC champ.

‘The Problem Child’ wasn’t the only one who got into the act. During a brief interaction with Sneako over Super Bowl weekend, Bryce Hall — another popular YouTuber and TikToker — was upset by the beating Strickland put on his fellow influencer and proceeded to lay down his own challenge.

“I would love to spar Sean Strickland,” Hall said. “Dana [White], sign me up with Sean Strickland. I want to do a spar. I guarantee I would crack Sean Strickland.”

“Seeing that sh*t made me mad”



Bryce Hall wants to fight Sean Strickland for Sneako 😅 pic.twitter.com/nwW8utUJxB — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 10, 2024

Sean Strickland Snaps back

Strickland, who always has his ear to the ground, quickly learned of the callout from yet another internet celebrity and promptly sent Hall a DM.

“You all wanna see a dead body??? God this is the only thing I’ve ever wanted,” Strickland wrote on X alongside a screenshot of his message to Hall. “Please please I never ask you for anything….. please!!!”

You all wanna see a dead body??? God this is the only thing I've ever wanted…. Please please I never ask you for anything….. please!!! pic.twitter.com/nF7FFrMMDl — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 12, 2024

“I’m so sick of these fucks, didn’t know this man existed till the other night,” Strickland added in a follow-up post. “Please Jesus give me the strength not to catch a case if I ever see this maggot of a man in person. @BryceHall”

I'm so sick of these fucks, didn't know this man existed till the other night…. Please Jesus give me the strength not to catch a case if I ever see this maggot of a man in person. @BryceHall pic.twitter.com/4xvIvPNGHl — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 12, 2024

“Sean CTE Strickland is mad that I haven’t sparred him in boxing yet,” Hall responded. “Tbh yes, you would hurt me if we were doing MMA ( which we’re not ) but if we only use our hands there’s nothing that’s impressive about you. I’m all in”

Sean CTE Strickland is mad that I haven’t sparred him in boxing yet. Tbh yes, you would hurt me if we were doing MMA ( which we’re not ) but if we only use our hands there’s nothing that’s impressive about you. I’m all in https://t.co/EYnklZFol4 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) February 12, 2024

In response, Strickland shared a curious Google search to see if there are any specific states where he would legally kill a man in mutual combat. He tagged both Hall and Jake Paul in the post, perhaps looking to eliminate two birds with one stone.

“Can I kill @BryceHall in Texas? Mutual combat and stand your ground state…..There you go @jakepaul….. also can you bring the million or more… You won’t be needing it after lmao… fuck I wish….”

Can I kill @BryceHall in Texas? Mutual combat and stand your ground state….. There you go @jakepaul….. also can you bring the million or more… You won't be needing it after lmao… fuck I wish…. pic.twitter.com/1zmvY2Z8kB — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 12, 2024

For those unfamiliar, Bryce Hall does have a smidge of experience competing in the squared circle, including a fight under the Barek Knuckle Fighting Championship banner. In August, Hall won his BKFC debut after his opponent, Gee Perez, sustained an arm injury in the second round. Before the loss, Perez was 3-0 in bare-knuckle boxing.