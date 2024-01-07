Sean Strickland closing as betting favorite to beat Dricus du Plessis in title grudge fight at UFC 297

Largely considered a live dog to successfully defend his middleweight title at UFC 297 later this month in Canada, Sean Strickland is closing, however, as quite an impressive betting favorite to topple incoming foe and arch-rival, Dricus du Plessis in ‘The Great White North’.

Strickland, the current undisputed middleweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 293 back in September, clinching the divisional crown in a massive upset win over former two-time gold holder, Israel Adesanya in Sydney, Australia.

As for du Plessis, the promotional perfect contender earned his first title charge back in July of last year at UFC 290 during International Fight Week, landing a blistering second round TKO win over Robert Whittaker.

Sean Strickland closing as betting favorite ahead of UFC 297

And slated to headline the promotion’s return to Canada later this month, Sean Strickland – likely to some surprise, is closing as short as a -130 betting favorite to beat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 – with the South African a +110.

Sharing the stage during a heated press conference last month ahead of their massive UFC 297 title affair, Strickland and du Plessis traded fists and blows at UFC 296 on fighter row in Las Vegas ahead of their bout, with the two ramping up their developing rivalry in recent weeks.

Sean Strickland admits to biting Dricus du Plessis ear during their fist fight at #UFC296 ‼️👂



“I’m so happy they(UFC production team) didn’t get it from the right angle,” Strickland said on This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von. “I bit him. I shit you not.”



“.. I start thinking, how… pic.twitter.com/P7dLvSa7vJ — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) January 2, 2024

And sharing his thoughts on Strickland’s emotional outburst which resulted in the pair’s scuffle, du Plessis claimed the former’s ‘hard-man’ mindset should not be credited as much as it appears to be by his fans.

“It is what it is,” Dricus du Plessis said during a recent interview. “I’m glad he (Sean Strickland) cried and got it out, it’s the end of that. I think we give him a lot more credit than he deserves in terms of mindset. I don’t think he thinks about anything.”

“I think he goes out there and he fights, he fights the way Sean Strickland fights,” Dricus du Plessis explained. “He always has and he’s an incredible fighter. I have a lot of respect for him as a fighter.”

Enjoying a stunning run of fights and victories consecutively since he landed in the UFC back in 2020, du Plessis has turned in recent stoppage wins over former title challenger, Darren Till, as well as PFL newcomer, Derek Brunson – to go with his July knockout stoppage of Whittaker in ‘Sin City’.

Initially earmarked to fight the above-mentioned rival, Adesanya at UFC 293 back in September ‘Down Under’, du Plessis was ruled from the bout with the City Kickboxing striker due to a lingering injury, with now-champion, Strickland drafting in in a reworked fight to take du Plessis’ title claim, and land the crown himself.

Prior to his decision win over Adesanya, Strickland snapped a two-fight losing skid with a decision win over the incoming Nassourdine Imavov, as well as the once-highly-touted prospect, Abusupiyan Magomedov.

