Former UFC Middleweight champion Sean Strickland has never been a stranger to unhinged rants. He would lambast political figures, fighters, or even women’s MMA as a concept. However, Sean Strickland has no issue praising certain things from time to time, especially when he showed his love for the nation of Australia and its people at the UFC 312 press conference.

Strickland would go on to say how he related to the culture and attitudes of Australians as culture and people. However, this being Sean Strickland, he still had something negative to say about the Australian government. The former champion said the following.

“If it wasn’t for the lack of freedom of speech and gun laws here, I could see myself living here. Tax is a little rough—you don’t really get that much for it. But if it wasn’t for all the lack of freedoms, I actually really like this place.

“And you fuckers, man, you guys are a bunch of fucking degenerates. I walk down the street, and I see fucking mullets and lifted fucking trucks. It feels like I’m back home with my white trash buddies. And you know, man, I fucking love it here. I feel like I’m a little Australian.”

The Australian crowd would warmly receive Sean Strickland as they cheered him heavily in a press conference. However, all this positivity didn’t stop Sean Strickland from engaging in his usual trash-talking antics against current champion and opponent Dricus Du Plessis. As the two get ready to throw down this Saturday at UFC 312.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 05: Sean Strickland works out for fans and media during the UFC 312 open workout at Sydney Town Hall on February 5, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Sean Strickland is a man down under.

Despite his polarizing position in the media and even with some fans, Sean Strickland always manages to come out on top in press conferences as he endears fans with his loose canon way of being. Fans view him as a fighter who is never afraid to speak his mind, no matter the consequences, even though some things are too far for him. However, he will go to the furthest depths to succeed.

He and Dricus Du Plessis were the first fighters to truly knock the middleweight great Israel Adesanya out of UFC title contention. The two now have a date with destiny, as this fight will entirely quell the question of who is the better fighter between them. As for Strickland, if he loses, this may be his last chance for the UFC middleweight title.