Nassourdine Imavov Knocks Out Israel Adesanya In the Second Round – UFC Results and Highlights

ByTimothy Wheaton
Nassourdine Imavov has knocked out the former UFC champion Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC Fight Night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faced off against rising contender Nassourdine Imavov.

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Results

The Nigerian-Kiwi Adesanya, coming off the first two-fight losing streak of his career, sought to re-establish his dominance in the division. Adesanya entered the bout with immense pressure to prove he remains among the elite. Imavov, on the other hand, came into this fight riding a three-fight win streak and looking to secure a potential title shot with a victory over one of the division’s most decorated fighters.

In the opening round, the former middleweight king was able to land well with jabs and low kicks. Until a stunning uppercut from Imavov changed the course of the match. In the second round, a cross from the French Nassourdine Imavov dropped Adesanya flat and the Nigerian-Kiwi was unable to recover. Adesanya attempted a jab lead hok which was countered and ended his night.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

