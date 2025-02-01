Nassourdine Imavov Knocks Out Israel Adesanya In the Second Round – UFC Results and Highlights

Nassourdine Imavov has knocked out the former UFC champion Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC Fight Night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faced off against rising contender Nassourdine Imavov.

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Results

The Nigerian-Kiwi Adesanya, coming off the first two-fight losing streak of his career, sought to re-establish his dominance in the division. Adesanya entered the bout with immense pressure to prove he remains among the elite. Imavov, on the other hand, came into this fight riding a three-fight win streak and looking to secure a potential title shot with a victory over one of the division’s most decorated fighters.

NASSOURDINE IMAVOV KNOCKS OUT ISRAEL ADESANYA IN THE SECOND ROUND!!! WOW #UFCSaudiArabiapic.twitter.com/gr08h2RgaI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 1, 2025

In the opening round, the former middleweight king was able to land well with jabs and low kicks. Until a stunning uppercut from Imavov changed the course of the match. In the second round, a cross from the French Nassourdine Imavov dropped Adesanya flat and the Nigerian-Kiwi was unable to recover. Adesanya attempted a jab lead hok which was countered and ended his night.