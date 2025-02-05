Sean Strickland Explains Bryce Mitchell’s Support for Hitler Through Israel: “Bryce is an Idiot.”

Sean Strickland didn’t hold back in his response to Bryce Mitchell’s recent praise of Adolf Hitler.

That was just one of the many hot takes that Strickland shared during Wednesday’s UFC 312 media event ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view card in Sydney, Australia. Strickland is scheduled to square off with reigning and defending UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in a rematch more than a year in the making.

Right out of the gate, Strickland offered his take on the situation surrounding UFC featherweight standout Bryce Mitchell. ‘Thug Nasty’ found himself in some seriously hot water when he said that Hitler was a “good guy” based on his own research and added that he’d liked to have gone fishing with the former dictator of Nazi Germany.

Unsurprisingly, fighters, fans, and even UFC CEO Dana White lambasted Mitchell for his absolutely ignorant comments.

Dana White Speaks on Bryce Mitchell’s Disgusting Comments. “You Can’t Fix Stupid.” pic.twitter.com/Iyu92lfu7j — Lock-In MMA (@LockInMMA) January 30, 2025

Sean Strickland dubs Bryce Mitchell an ‘idiot from arkansas’ in fiery rant

Strickland, who is certainly no stranger when it comes to making some truly outlandish observations, was even taken aback by Bryce Mitchell’s comments. While addressing the media, Strickland offered his honest thoughts on how exactly the Arkansas native concluded that the man responsible for murdering six million Jews was simply misunderstood.

“The interwebs, X, CNN—all the media—we’ve been seeing dead little brown kids being pulled out of buildings,” Strickland said. “Every time I go on the news, I see, ‘Israeli bombs a hospital, here’s a dead little Palestinian girl.’ Before she wears a hijab, it’s the only time you can see her face. Damn, it’s real sad. You can’t be a human being, turn on the news, and see these dead kids missing limbs and not feel anger. And not feel anger. “So what does Bryce do? Bryce goes down the rabbit hole. He goes down the rabbit hole. You know, and again, if anything, this is just a reminder of how careful you have to be not to be radicalized. So Bryce goes down the rabbit hole, and he says, ‘Well, goddamn, I don’t want little f*cking brown kids to die anymore. I want that to stop.’ And then what does Bryce do? Bryce says, ‘Oh, the American military is giving Israel bombs to bomb little brown kids in hospitals.’