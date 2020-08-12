‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley has predicted he will become the first man to finish Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 252 which takes place on August 15 in Las Vegas. The popular bantamweight prospect is in the toughest fight of his life against Vera and that is something he recognizes.

Speaking to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com O’Malley noted his UFC 252 opponent poses a serious threat, he said.

“He is a dangerous opponent and a really good black belt in jiu-jitsu has some TKO wins. A bunch of stoppages and has never been finished so that will be sweet for me to finish him for the first time. It is in the smaller cage so I was thinking that is a disadvantage. But, the more I think about it will be a disadvantage for him. It doesn’t really matter what we fight in. I don’t see him being able to connect any punches or get ahold of me. It won’t be a fun fight for him.”

O’Malley also realizes Vera is tough but that won’t stop him from scoring a first-round knockout on Saturday night.

“Vera is tough and can take some shots and a lot of the fights I was watching he was taking shots on the side of the head or the top, not the chin,” O’Malley said. “I hit people right on the chin. So, yeah I see another first-round knockout. But, I’ll be ready for 15 minutes. I think this will be a sweet fight for me to get a lot of highlights. I think I will be able to bust him up for a little while.

“If it plays out the way I want it to, I’ll get an early knockout,” he later added.

O’Malley is a strong striker who many believe Vera should try to take down in this fight. However, ‘Suga’ warns he has a serious ground game too it’s just something he hasn’t had the chance to show yet, he said.

“Chito is a black belt and follows jiu-jitsu, he has to assume my jiu-jitsu is decent. Whatever he assumes my jiu-jitsu is, it is better than that. It is a secret weapon. If he takes a shot on me and it is not a good shot and his head isn’t where it is supposed to be he is getting choked 100 percent. If he does take me down, we will see how that plays out. I’m very confident in my wrestling, my jiu-jitsu, I’m very confident to get back up off my back. Anywhere the fight goes I can get a finish.”

Do you think Sean O’Malley will KO Marlon Vera inside one round?