Sean O’Malley Set To Face Marlon Vera At UFC 252

Sean O’Malley has announced he will return to action against Marlon Vera at UFC 252 on August 15. Both fighters have gone on record to express their desire to fight each other and now it appears they have got their wish. O’Malley spoke about a potential fight with Vera in the aftermath of his highlight-reel knockout win against Eddie Wineland at UFC 250, he said.

“Marlon Vera is a fight I’d definitely be interested in doing after it was supposed to happen last year. I don’t know what will be next though, that’s up to Sean Shelby. He will come to me with a name and we will figure it out.”

‘Suga’ took to his YouTube channel earlier today to announce he had signed a contract to face ‘Chito’ at UFC 252, he said.

“The Suga Show is back, August 15 against ‘Chito’ Marlon Vera. It’s signed on my side. I don’t know if it’s signed on his side, but it’s happening. It’s going down.”

MMA Junkie has since confirmed the fight contract has also been signed by Vera, making this bantamweight bout official for August 15.

O’Malley has picked up back-to-back KO victories since returning from his two-year USADA imposed sit from the sport. He has climbed into the bantamweight rankings and currently sits #14 in the division.

Vera dropped out of the rankings after suffering a controversial loss to Song Yadong. The 27-year-old lost a unanimous decision the Team Alpha Male fighter on the undercard of Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris in May. Prior to that Vera was riding an impressive five-fight win streak.

UFC 252 – Announced Bouts

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Zelim Imadaev vs. Laureano Staropoli