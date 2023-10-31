Sean O’Malley reveals talks with UFC regarding future Boxing fight amid links to clash with Devin Haney

Undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has revealed he has held talks with the UFC regarding a potential future move to professional boxing in the future – amid continued links to ventures to the squared circle against world championship punchers, Devin Haney, and Gervonta Davis.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 292 back in August of this year, landing the divisional title with a stunning second round knockout win over dominant gold holder, Aljamain Sterling in his first headlining fight.

In the time since, the Montana native, who initially welcomed a quickfire return and title fight turnaround against former-foe, Marlon Vera at UFC 296 in December – has been left off the card in favor his own headlining fight in 2024.

“I really, really did truly want to fight in December,” Sean O’Malley said. “Like when I called out ‘Chito’ (Marlon Vera) in December, but I talked to UFC and they kind of already had [plans]. They were trying to get Colby (Covington) and Leon (Edwards) together.”



“I asked them [the UFC] – they want me to main event my own show, which I think it’s f*cking dope,” Sean O’Malley explained. “I’m down with that. I think UFC 300 is in April. That would be a sweet card to be on, but again, they’re not going [to want me as main event]. I’m going to guess [I’ll fight] before that, before UFC 300.”

Sean O’Malley pursues future boxing challenge

Furthermore, off the back of former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou’s stunning performance in a controversial split decision loss to WBC gold holder, Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut over the course of the weekend, O’Malley claims he has held talks with the Dana White-led promotion regarding his own move to boxing.

“I talked to the UFC about potential boxing fights someday and they’re like, ‘No one knows Devin Haney. There’s zero percent chance that ever happens.’” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “He’s just not a star and no one knows him. No one knows between him and Gervonta Davis, you go ask some random person which ones which they’d be like [I don’t know].”

Would you like to see Sean O’Malley enter the boxing ring in the future?