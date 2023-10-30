Jon Jones heaps praise on arch rival Francis Ngannou after Tyson Fury fight: ‘I thought he did great’

Incumbent heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has praised the performance and display of his bitter rival, Francis Ngannou after the former UFC heavyweight gold holder went the distance in a hard-fought, controversial split decision defeat to WBC champion, Tyson Fury over the course of the weekend in his professional boxing debut.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, current heavyweight titleholder, and pound-for-pound number one, clinched the title vacated by the above-mentioned, Ngannou back in March against common-foe, Ciryl Gane, submitting the Frenchman with a first round guillotine choke submission win.

Recently forced out of a planned return at UFC 295 next month at Madison Square Garden, Jones suffered a pectoral tendon tear ahead of the New York fight with Stipe Miocic, resulting in the introduction of another interim title into the heavyweight fray.

As for Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion made his professional boxing debut over the course of the weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – dropping Fury with a stunning third round knockdown, en route to a close, and hugely-debated split decision defeat to the Morecambe native.

Jon Jones heaps praise on former UFC rival, Francis Ngannou

Receiving huge plaudits for his efforts in his first ever venture to the squared circle, Ngannou’s outing and showing has been praised heavily by Jones – who claimed the display opened many doors for the future, to many’s surprise within the mixed martial arts community.



“I thought he (Francis Ngannou) did great,” Jon Jones replied to a user on his official X account. “I’m glad the fight was competitive. Opens so many doors for everyone in the future.”

I thought he did great, I’m glad the fight was competitive. Opens so many doors for everyone in the future. https://t.co/ESM0pslthP — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 30, 2023

Do you agree with Jon Jones’ praise aimed at Francis Ngannou?