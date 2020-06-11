Sean O’Malley Is Interested In Fighting Marlon Vera Next

Spread the word!













Sean O’Malley has revealed he is interested in fighting Marlon Vera but claims it will be the UFC who ultimately decide who he’ll face next. O’Malley scored a highlight-reel, walk away knockout over former title challenger Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 this past weekend. ‘Suga’ was supposed to face his toughest test to date in the fight but eased by Wineland and propelled himself into the bantamweight rankings

Speaking to BJPENN.com O’Malley revealed he is open to fighting Marlon Vera next, but the decision will ultimately lay with the UFC, he said.

“Marlon Vera is a fight I’d definitely be interested in doing after it was supposed to happen last year. I don’t know what will be next though, that’s up to Sean Shelby. He will come to me with a name and we will figure it out.”

O’Malley went on to explain that the only bantamweight he isn’t interested in fighting is Urijah Faber who seems to have been something of an idol to ‘Suga’ growing up, he said.

“I just don’t think I’d ever want to fight Urijah Faber. He was the first person I ever saw on TV. I just remember watching “The California Kid” and I’ve met him a couple of times. He’s a cool motherf*cker and I don’t have any interest in fighting Urijah. Cody (Garbradnt), yeah that is a fight I’d take. He’s a former champ and he won’t try and lay on me, instead, he will strike with me. But, it’s a lose-lose fight for him.”

Garbradnt also picked up an empathic knockout win at UFC 250 and has been going back and forth with O’Malley over which knockout was better.

“Mine was way better. Way vicious, you know,” Garbrandt told TMZ. “My dude couldn’t get up. Stylistically, Assuncao is leap years ahead of any adversary that “Sugar” has ever fought. There’s no comparison, there’s no characteristic like that.

Do you want to see Sean O’Malley face Marlon Vera or Cody Garbradnt next?